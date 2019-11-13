National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NYSE:NHI opened at $79.31 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $73.35 and a 1 year high of $86.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 14.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.27.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.64%.

In related news, Director James R. Jobe sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $74,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,087.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 648.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

