National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.21

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.21 and traded as high as $43.80. National Bankshares shares last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 5,800 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKSH. BidaskClub raised National Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $283.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 32.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 164.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in National Bankshares by 33.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in National Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

