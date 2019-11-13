National Bank Financial Weighs in on Crown Capital Partners Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:CRN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Crown Capital Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18.
Crown Capital Partners has a 52 week low of C$7.63 and a 52 week high of C$11.90.
Crown Capital Partners Company Profile
Crown Capital Partners Inc is a Canada-based specialty finance company. The Company is focused on providing capital to Canadian companies and selected the United States companies that are unwilling or unable to obtain suitable financing from traditional capital providers, such as banks and private equity funds.
