Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Down 22.5% in October

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Myomo in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on Myomo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of Myomo stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $0.54. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,744. Myomo has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myomo stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Myomo worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

