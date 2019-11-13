Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Stock Position Raised by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Murphy Oil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 362,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 246,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,628 shares of company stock valued at $80,999 in the last 90 days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 29,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.04. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $817.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

