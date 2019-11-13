Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €260.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €260.00 ($302.33) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €182.00 ($211.63) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €198.00 ($230.23) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €226.10 ($262.91) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €226.81 ($263.73).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.