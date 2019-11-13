MRJ Capital Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

MRJ Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for 2.4% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.76.

NYSE STZ traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $184.11. The company had a trading volume of 62,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.82. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

