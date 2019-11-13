MRJ Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,071,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,755,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,516. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory R. Friedman bought 3,825 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,947.25. Insiders bought a total of 29,368 shares of company stock worth $838,567 in the last three months.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

