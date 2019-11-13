MRJ Capital Inc. Increases Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

MRJ Capital Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 186.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,662,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,477,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,028,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,074,104,000 after purchasing an additional 96,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 57.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,703,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,131,000 after purchasing an additional 479,173 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838,976. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $49.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.