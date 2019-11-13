Motco Sells 187 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Motco lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 48,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 231,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the third quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 103,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Page Arthur B raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 42,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.59.

CNI stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.44. 330,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,771. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day moving average is $91.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

