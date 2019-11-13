Motco Has $74,000 Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Motco decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Cummins were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Cummins by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank grew its position in Cummins by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.09. 39,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.40 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.25.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Standpoint Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.53.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

