Motco Has $28,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Motco lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16,857.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,585,000 after buying an additional 5,247,916 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,448,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,854,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,875,780,000 after purchasing an additional 974,005 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,139,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 985,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,282,000 after purchasing an additional 828,072 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.05. 680,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,823. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.30 and a 1-year high of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. ValuEngine cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

