Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million.

NASDAQ MORF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. 80,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,240. Morphic has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.27.

MORF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

