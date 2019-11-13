Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Morningstar by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $2,316,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Morningstar by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $277,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,865,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $1,780,164.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,471,262.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,621 shares of company stock valued at $46,942,418 over the last three months. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $157.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average of $149.39. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $163.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th.

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.