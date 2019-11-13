Morgan Stanley Sells 2,373 Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,749,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 55,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in China Biologic Products by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Biologic Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

NASDAQ CBPO traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,688. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $69.21 and a 52 week high of $116.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.18.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

