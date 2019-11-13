Morgan Stanley Sells 12,681 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 125.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.63. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $105.37 and a 52-week high of $109.67.

