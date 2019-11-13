Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the last quarter.

CRF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 3,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,704. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

