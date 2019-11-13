Morgan Stanley Increases Position in XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 2,151.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XOMA were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XOMA by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 43,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $1,479,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,432. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $210.05 million, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA Corp has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XOMA Corp will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XOMA news, CEO James R. Neal sold 3,830 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $84,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 3,829 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $84,084.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,032.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,459 shares of company stock valued at $374,142. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOMA. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.