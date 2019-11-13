Morgan Stanley Has $339,000 Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 881,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,475,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 335,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of FC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.84. 178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,321. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.29, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $65.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.