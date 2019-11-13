Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Insider Helen Bunch Acquires 1,103 Shares

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) insider Helen Bunch bought 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £2,967.07 ($3,877.00).

Shares of LON MGAM opened at GBX 277.40 ($3.62) on Wednesday. Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 228.92 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.60 ($3.76). The company has a market cap of $795.79 million and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 248.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Advanced Materials to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.29 ($4.17).

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

