Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) Insider Helen Bunch Acquires 1,103 Shares

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) insider Helen Bunch bought 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £2,967.07 ($3,877.00).

Shares of LON MGAM opened at GBX 277.40 ($3.62) on Wednesday. Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 228.92 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.60 ($3.76). The company has a market cap of $795.79 million and a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 248.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 256.70.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Morgan Advanced Materials to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Advanced Materials to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.29 ($4.17).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.