Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Holdings Lowered by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 69.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 49.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 322,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,339,000 after buying an additional 106,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 17.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,197,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

NYSE:MOH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.56. 23,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average of $130.21. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.28 and a twelve month high of $159.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

