Mobivity (MFON) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobivity had a negative return on equity of 423.58% and a negative net margin of 75.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of MFON stock opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Mobivity has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Mobivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Akin purchased 3,082,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $2,959,599.36. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

