Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (LON:MIG) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (LON:MIG)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.50 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.10), approximately 3,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.12).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.99.

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Company Profile (LON:MIG)

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, formerly Matrix Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, is a venture capital trust (VCT), investing primarily in established, unquoted companies. The objective of the Company is to provide investors with a regular income stream, arising both from the income generated by companies selected for the portfolio and from realizing any growth in capital.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.