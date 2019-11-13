MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) Declares Dividend of GBX 23

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) announced a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $11.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GLE opened at GBX 818 ($10.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $441.18 million and a PE ratio of 13.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 803.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 818.65. MJ Gleeson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 940 ($12.28).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt raised their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 34,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total value of £277,304 ($362,346.79). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 4,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65), for a total value of £37,816 ($49,413.30).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

