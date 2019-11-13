Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

Walmart stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,943,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $339.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.50. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $121.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.