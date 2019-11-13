Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,361 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,342,000 after purchasing an additional 525,023 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,937,000 after purchasing an additional 514,526 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,331,000 after purchasing an additional 817,834 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,378,000 after purchasing an additional 552,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,241,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. 7,766,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,267,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $60.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.35.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

