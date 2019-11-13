Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Chemed worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $53,733,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $42,053,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 542.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the second quarter worth about $26,274,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemed by 27.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.89. 90,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $412.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.43. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $260.03 and a 12 month high of $441.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.89 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

In other Chemed news, Director Walter L. Krebs sold 2,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.41, for a total value of $1,252,493.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $934,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,956 shares of company stock worth $11,446,181. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.