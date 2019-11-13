Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MTX. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Independent Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.67.

MTX traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $53.60. 198,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,567. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.37.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $71,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,649.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $344,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,254,000 after purchasing an additional 83,476 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,706,000 after purchasing an additional 79,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,245,000 after purchasing an additional 66,156 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 799,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,769,000 after purchasing an additional 187,964 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

