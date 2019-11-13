Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Milacron had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MCRN traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,994. Milacron has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCRN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Milacron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Milacron in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Milacron news, insider Ling An-Heid sold 9,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $152,146.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

