Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Sells $280,400.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00.

Jerry L. Mcdaniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 14,259 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $373,728.39.

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $687.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Midland States Bancorp by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 149,871 shares during the period. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

