Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSEX. ValuEngine downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,788. The firm has a market cap of $990.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.