Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,543,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,110% from the previous session’s volume of 127,542 shares.The stock last traded at $0.34 and had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Mid-Con Energy Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 49.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.