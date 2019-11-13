Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Short Interest Update

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 193.5% from the September 30th total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MCEP stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 49.87%.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

