Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Holdings Lifted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,568. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,834,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,322,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.00. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

