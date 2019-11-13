Michael James Sullivan Acquires 2,000 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Chairman Michael James Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.
Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,390. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.69 million, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.61.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
HONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.
HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.
