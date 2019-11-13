Michael James Sullivan Acquires 2,000 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) Chairman Michael James Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,390. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.69 million, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.61.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 501.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

