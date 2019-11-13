Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

MRUS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,946. The stock has a market cap of $366.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.20. Merus has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Merus had a negative net margin of 104.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Merus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merus by 63.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

