Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.55

Merck KGaA (ETR:MRK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €109.55 ($127.38) and last traded at €109.90 ($127.79), with a volume of 32164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €109.55 ($127.38).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is €96.71. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Merck KGaA Company Profile (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.