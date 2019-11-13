Mellody L. Hobson Buys 20,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $18,800.00.

NYSE JPM opened at $129.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $407.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $131.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

