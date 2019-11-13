Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) & Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Financial Review

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) and Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Mellanox Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Mellanox Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Ambarella shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mellanox Technologies and Ambarella’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mellanox Technologies 14.03% 18.84% 15.12% Ambarella -19.38% -10.82% -9.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Mellanox Technologies and Ambarella, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mellanox Technologies 0 7 0 0 2.00 Ambarella 2 3 5 0 2.30

Mellanox Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $123.99, suggesting a potential upside of 7.99%. Ambarella has a consensus target price of $59.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.54%. Given Mellanox Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mellanox Technologies is more favorable than Ambarella.

Risk and Volatility

Mellanox Technologies has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambarella has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mellanox Technologies and Ambarella’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mellanox Technologies $1.09 billion 5.78 $134.26 million $3.85 29.82 Ambarella $227.77 million 8.47 -$30.45 million ($1.11) -52.57

Mellanox Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mellanox Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mellanox Technologies beats Ambarella on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers. It also provides adapters to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as ICs or standard card form factors with PCI express interfaces; and switch ICs and systems to server, storage, communications infrastructure, and embedded systems OEMs to create switching equipment. In addition, the company supports server operating systems, including Linux, Windows, AIX, HPUX, Solaris, and VxWorks. It sells its products through its direct sales force, a network of sales representatives, and independent distributors. The company operates in the United States, China, Europe, rest of Americas, and rest of Asia. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, unmanned aerial vehicle cameras, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

