Megacoin Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Megacoin has a total market cap of $107,901.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00694485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001270 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,289,006 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

