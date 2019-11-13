Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,157,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094,852 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Medtronic by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,843,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,290,000 after buying an additional 2,787,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,895,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Medtronic by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,655,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $940,555,000 after buying an additional 1,250,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,467 shares of company stock worth $16,900,132. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT opened at $108.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average is $101.04. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $112.05. The firm has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

