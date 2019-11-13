Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $170.54 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.54. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medallion Financial by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 227,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medallion Financial by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 60,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

