McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 371,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,943 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 1.1% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $50,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 35.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 422 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.79, for a total transaction of $60,679.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,325.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,929 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.75. The stock had a trading volume of 276,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,900. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $153.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.33.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

