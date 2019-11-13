MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.90

Shares of MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $16.35. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 11,403 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on MCAN Mortgage from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $406.09 million and a PE ratio of 10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.91.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

