Matthew C. Zack Sells 1,427 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ANSS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.00. 442,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,113. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $231.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.39.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Swedbank acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 1,268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 280,701 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,248,000 after acquiring an additional 278,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after acquiring an additional 194,230 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,053,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,854,315,000 after acquiring an additional 144,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
