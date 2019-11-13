Matthew C. Zack Sells 1,427 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANSS traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.00. 442,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,113. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $231.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.39.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Griffin Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Swedbank acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 1,268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 280,701 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 904,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,248,000 after acquiring an additional 278,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after acquiring an additional 194,230 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,053,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,854,315,000 after acquiring an additional 144,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

