Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

MTRN opened at $58.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.30. Materion has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Materion had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Materion by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Materion by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

