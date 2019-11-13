Master Contract Token Hits One Day Volume of $40,850.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $199,914.00 and $40,850.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.29 or 0.02124571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00055821 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011452 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

