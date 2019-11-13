Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 8,883,098 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,497,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,883,098 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.02% of Medical Properties Trust worth $264,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 28,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,057,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.52. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 41.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $1,837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,588,610.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $2,016,847.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,723,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,464 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,673 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

