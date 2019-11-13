Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073,542 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.18% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $197,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 30,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 24.8% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 130.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,669.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $204,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.88. 18,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

