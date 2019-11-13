Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,080,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 134,290 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.37% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $164,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,969,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,515,556,000 after buying an additional 1,688,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,985,000 after buying an additional 458,934 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,471,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,324,000 after buying an additional 87,294 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,673,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,719,000 after buying an additional 39,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,407,000 after buying an additional 317,282 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wellington Shields upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.37.

XRAY stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.62. 65,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $34.93 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $962.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.08%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

